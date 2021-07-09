Derry name team for All-Ireland Semi-Final

Oakleafers face Meath on Saturday in Newry

The Derry minor squad pictured before last Friday's win over Monaghan. (Pic: Piaras Ó Midheach/Sportsfile)

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Email:

sport@derrypost.com

Derry have named an unchanged side for Saturday's All-Ireland minor semi-final with Meath in Newry's Páirc Esler (3.00).

Desertmartin's Lachlan Murray had his red card rescinded from the Ulster final and is listed at number 14.

Murray (ankle), Calum Downey (ankle) and Jody McDermott (knee) were nursing knocks after their win over Monaghan but are all listed in an unchanged panel.

They face a Meath team who have had an impressive run through Leinster with convincing wins over Dublin, Westmeath and Laois before a one-point win over Offaly in the final.

DERRY: Kian McGonigle (Dungiven); Adam McGonigle (Glen), Patrick McGurk (Lavey), Connor Shiels (Desertmartin); Mark Doherty (Newbridge), Eoin McEvoy (Magherafelt), Lee Brady (Bellaghy); Dan Higgins (Magherafelt), Patrick O'Kane (Dungiven); Donncha Gilmore (Steelstown), Matthew Downey (Lavey), Jody McDermott (Glen); Charlie Diamond (Bellaghy), Lachlan Murray (Desertmartin), Niall O'Donnell (Ballinderry)
SUBS: Caolan Hazlett (Drum), Karl Doherty (Slaughtmanus), Jude Moore (Greenlough), Niall Duggan (Lavey), Ryan McEldowney (Desertmartin), Peter McCullagh (Slaughtneil), Niall McGonagle (Dungiven), Darragh Wade (Magherafelt), Calum Downey (Lavey)

WATCH: Derry minors look ahead to Saturday's All-Ireland semi-final

Manager Martin Boyle said his side will relish the Royal challenge

