British Labour Party leader to visit Derry

British Labour Party leader visiting Derry today.
Keir Starmer, the leader of the British Labour Party, is to visit Derry today.
During his visit he is expected to meet local business leaders, the PSNI and politicians.
Mr Starmer is spending his second day in the North.
Yesterday, while visiting Belfast, he said the British Government should opt for a veterinary agreement with the EU to help solve the problems over the Northern Ireland Protocol.
