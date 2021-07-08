Planning permission granted for additional building to Ebrington Grade A development

The Grade A office block currently under construction at Ebrington.
An additional building to be added to the Grade A office development currently being developed at the Ebrington site in Derry's Waterside has been granted approval by the planning committee of Derry City and Strabane District Council.
The application includes the erection of a switch room and bin storage to serve building two of the development and minor alterations to adjoining footpaths and vehicular hard standing.
The successful application follows the previous approval of a 230 space two storey underground car park at the site and two Grade A office blocks above it which are currently under construction.
