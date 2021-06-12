Derry's schoolchildren find out today which post-primary school they will attend in September

Hundreds of Derry schoolchildren find out today which post-primary school they will transfer in September.

For the first time in decades, grammar schools have not used transfer tests to decide which pupils to admit.

Both test providers cancelled them due to disruption to schools caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Parents of primary seven pupils were invited to name at least four schools they wanted their children to transfer to, in order of preference.

Boards of governors at each grammar school made the decision on which pupils their school would admit based on their criteria.

The Education Authority is operating a telephone helpdesk today from 9.00am to 5.00pm and again on Monday.

The helpdesk number is 028 9598 5595.

There is a separate helpline number for parents of special needs children - 028 9598 5960.