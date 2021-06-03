Young Derry boy who recently underwent brain surgery shows off jerseys he received from his football heroes

A young Derry boy has been showing off the signed jerseys he has received from his football heroes.
Caleb Toland recently underwent brain surgery.
To cheer him up, Caleb's dad contacted some football stars asking them to send his son a special message.
Some of the players also sent Caleb a signed jersey.
He received signed shirts from Harry Kane, James McClean, Robbie Keane and Patrick McEleney.
Caleb visited the Guildhall yesterday to show off his jerseys to the Mayor Brian Tierney.
The Mayor is pictured above with Caleb and members of his family.
