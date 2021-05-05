COLERAINE: Security alert ends

Contact
A security alert in the Brook Street area of Coleraine, following the discovery of a suspicious object this morning (May 5), has ended.
Brook Street has now reopened and residents, who were evacuated, have now returned to their homes.
Sergeant Ferriby said: “Police attended, along with Ammunition Technical Officers, and the object has now been declared a hoax.
“We are grateful to all those affected for their patience, as we worked to make the area safe.
“I am also appealing to anyone with information, or who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the area, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 165 of 05/05/21.”
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.