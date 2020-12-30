Gurney into the last eight of PDC World Darts Championship

Derry's Daryl Gurney has made it through to the last eight of the PDC World Championship at London's Alexendra Palace.

Gurney won 4-2 against Holland's Vincent van der Voort and will play Gerwyn Price - ranked third - or Mervyn King Friday's Quarter-Final.

He will aim to go one better than 2017, when he lost at the same stage (5-1) eventual champion Michael van Gerwen.