Gurney into the last eight of PDC World Darts Championship

Derry's Daryl Gurney has reached the Quarter-Final of the PDC World Darts Championship (Pic: Seb Daly/Sportsfile)
Derry's Daryl Gurney has made it through to the last eight of the PDC World Championship at London's Alexendra Palace.
Gurney won 4-2 against Holland's Vincent van der Voort and will play Gerwyn Price - ranked third - or Mervyn King Friday's Quarter-Final.
He will aim to go one better than 2017, when he lost at the same stage (5-1) eventual champion Michael van Gerwen.
— PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 30, 2020
Daryl Gurney finally puts Van der Voort away, with his seventh match dart and he beats him 4-2!
Up next Ryan Searle v Stephen Bunting pic.twitter.com/oGHf9FVJ8I
