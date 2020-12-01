Former Derry star Paddy Bradley named as the county's U20 football manager

Derry's All-Star forward Paddy Bradley has been appointed as the county's U20 football manager post.

Bradley takes over from Mickey Donnelly stepped down from the role after three years in charge, winning the inaugural U20 title in 2018.

He will be joined in the management team by All-Ireland winner Johnny McGurk, who was part of Lavey's winning minor team last season.

Chris Collins, the county's Games Development Manager, was part of Mickey Donnelly's management team and stays on board.

Bradley spent time coaching Antrim seniors under his father Liam and was sounded out about succeeding outgoing boss Lenny Harbinson last month, but didn't allow his name to go forward.

Bradley, a teacher in St Conor's College, has spent time coaching Donegal side Gaoth Dobhair and managed Newbridge to promotion and an intermediate title.

Martin Boyle will stay on board for another season as Derry minor football manager, after his first year in charge was ravaged by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ballinascreen man Boyle will have Darren McShane, James McNicholl and Stephen McGuigan as his management team.

It's understood the Ulster Council are set to make a decision on the minor championship, with both before and after Christmas muted as the options.

The County Derry Post asked Ulster GAA if there was any timescale for a decision, but no response was given at the time of going to print.