Police issue an urgent appeal after a young Derry girl goes missing

Police have issued an urgent appeal for information about a young Derry girl.

The PSNI are appealing for help from the public in locating 8-year-old Hannah McFaul who was last seen today at approximately 1.10pm and is believed to be wearing the same pink coat as pictured.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this young child please contact 101 quoting reference number 839 of 28/11/20.