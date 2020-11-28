Police issue an urgent appeal after a young Derry girl goes missing

Contact
Hannah is believed to be wearing a pink coat.
Police have issued an urgent appeal for information about a young Derry girl.
The PSNI are appealing for help from the public in locating 8-year-old Hannah McFaul who was last seen today at approximately 1.10pm and is believed to be wearing the same pink coat as pictured.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of this young child please contact 101 quoting reference number 839 of 28/11/20.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Department officials are to brief county council officials and councillors in Letterkenny next week over the establishment of a direct provision centre in the town
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.