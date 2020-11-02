Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Council to avail of Job Support Scheme

Furloughed workers to be placed on new scheme

Sandra Duffy

Sinn Fein Councillor Sandra Duffy.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Derry City and Strabane District Council will be able to avail of the Job Support Scheme to help protect jobs. 

It follows confirmation from Communities Minister Carál Ní Chuilín.

The news has been welcomed by Sinn Fein group leader on the local authority, Councillor Sandra Duffy.

She said: "I welcome that Communities Minister Carál Ní Chuilín has confirmed that local councils will be able to avail of the Job Support Scheme to help protect the jobs of council workers. 

"Many council workers and their families will have been anxious over the uncertainty about whether they could access this scheme so hopefully this will go some way to allay those concerns. 

"This will mean that workers who had been on the Furlough scheme will now be able to avail of the Job Support Scheme. 

"Council workers continue to perform essential roles during this pandemic and should be supported. 

"The additional £15 million given to local councils by Finance Minister Conor Murphy will also help support councils at this difficult time."

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie