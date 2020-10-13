Longford requesting a change of venue for NFL clash against Derry due to Covid fears

Contact
Longford senior football manager Padraic Davis Picture: Declan Gilmore
With Derry currently deemed a coronavirus hotspot, Longford GAA have requested that Saturday's NFL Division 3 game be moved out of Celtic Park in the city to another venue.
GAAGO.ie will exclusively stream up to 23 games from the return of the Allianz National League action including the Derry v Longford fixture on Saturday, throw-in 4.30pm.
