Derry secondary school asks pupils in two of its year groups to stay at home tomorrow

Contact
A secondary school in Derry has asked pupils in two of its year groups not to come in tomorrow.
In a message this afternoon, St Joseph's Boys' School requested that its Year 13 and Year 14 pupils remain at home tomorrow.
The school said it was a 'precautionary measure' following information it had received from the Public Health Agency.
St Joseph's did not go into any more detail but said it would provide more information tomorrow.
As Derry continues to try and get to grips with the high number of positive Covid-19 cases in the local council area, schools are also having to cope with an increasing number of outbreaks.
Thornhill College is closed this week due to what the school described as a 'rising' number of Covid cases.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Patricia Devlin says the police have not done enough to investigate the threats against her and her family.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.