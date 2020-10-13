Derry secondary school asks pupils in two of its year groups to stay at home tomorrow

A secondary school in Derry has asked pupils in two of its year groups not to come in tomorrow.

In a message this afternoon, St Joseph's Boys' School requested that its Year 13 and Year 14 pupils remain at home tomorrow.

The school said it was a 'precautionary measure' following information it had received from the Public Health Agency.

St Joseph's did not go into any more detail but said it would provide more information tomorrow.

As Derry continues to try and get to grips with the high number of positive Covid-19 cases in the local council area, schools are also having to cope with an increasing number of outbreaks.

Thornhill College is closed this week due to what the school described as a 'rising' number of Covid cases.