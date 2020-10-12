Rent break for Derry Queen's students

Queen's University in Belfast is to offer students a rent break if they choose to live at home in a bid to help reduce the spread of Covid-19.

The move will see a three-mont 'rent holiday' for students living in its accommodation if they choose to study at home.

The move has been welcomed by Derry Sinn Fein Councillor Aileen Mellon.

She said: "Many students from Derry and their parents are worried about the spread of COVID-19 at the university’s halls of residence and hopefully this move will enable students to live at home for a period while continuing their studies.

"I would call on other universities to make the same offer to their students.

"Private landlords who have students as tenants should also consider offering the same flexibility.

“The rent holiday will alleviate some of the financial hardship students face, however I would call on the Minister for the Economy to increase financial assistance through the Student Hardship Fund.

“Students are finding it extremely difficult to secure part-time work and need financial assistance at this difficult time."