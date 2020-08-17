Death Notices - Monday 17th August 2020

COOKE, Margaret (nee Ness) - 16th August 2020, daughter of Kathleen and the late Geoge Ness, beloved wife of James, 4 Roeville Terrace, Limavady, loving mother of Karen, Michelle, Leanne, Colin and Stuart, a much loved grandmother, great-grandmother and dear sister of George, Dominic and Colette. Sadly, wake and funeral restricted to family and close only due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

McDOWELL, Samuel Thomas (Sam), 8 Tyler Road, Limavady. - 16th August 2020 (peacefully) at Foyle Hospice, Samuel Thomas (Sam). Much loved husband of Kay, dear father of Robert and Alasdair, step father of Ashleigh, Stephen and the late Simon. The family are abiding by government guidelines and anyone wishing to pay their respects to Sam can do so tomorrow (Tuesday) as the cortege leaves his family home at 11.30pm and travels to Christ Church burial ground for 12 noon. Please observe social distancing. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Cancer Research and Christ Church and cheques payable to Browns Funeral Directors, 10 Linenhall Street, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family circle.

McWILIAMS, Hugh (Ballinascreen ) - 14th August 2020 (RIP), beloved husband of Anne and loving father of Maureen (Quinn) and Carlus, son of the late Peggy and Charlie. Funeral cortege from his home, 28 Fivemile Straight, Draperstown tomorrow (Tuesday 18th August) at 10.40am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of St Eugene, Moneyneena. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his wife, son, daughter, son-in-law Benny, daughter-in-law Maria, grandchildren Ollie, Leo, Fiadh and Lily Anna and the extended family circle. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic and in the interest of health and safety within the community, the wake and funeral will be strictly private.