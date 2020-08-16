Death Notices - Sunday 16th August 2020

MURRAY, Bernadette (Bernie), née Moore (late of Lone Moor Road) - 15th August 2020 (peacefully) at her home, beloved wife of Liam, loving mother of Sheree, Sean, Fiona, Marcella, Sonia and the late Damien, a dear and loving grandmother and great-grandmother to all her grandchildren. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle both those here and those away. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are private for family and friends. The Breslin family request that anyone attending the wake or funeral adhere to the current social distancing guidelines. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes, intercede for her. St. Pio, pray for her.

TOLAND, Bobby - 14th August 2020 - beloved husband of Grania, formerly of Culmore Road, loving father of Mary, Grania, James, Maeve and Robert, father-in-law of Gerry, Padraig, Siobhan, Martin and Fionnula and a much loved grandfather. Wake and funeral restricted to family and close friends only due to the Coronavirus pandemic restrictions. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.