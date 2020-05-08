Local business leaders urged to shave their heads

Air Ambulance Northern Ireland (AANI) have appealed to local business leaders to commit to shaving their heads as part of their ongoing fundraising efforts.

The Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) requires £5,500 per day in order to remain sustainable and fundraising forms a crucial part of their budget.

First to commit to the shave, due to take place on May 15, is Derek Andrews, Head of International Investment at Invest Northern Ireland.

He said: “Last year, Invest NI chose Air Ambulance Northern Ireland to be our new Corporate Charity partner due to the inspirational work it does in saving lives across Northern Ireland.

“In over 12 months, we have raised over £11,000 in various ways including coffee mornings, sponsored yoga classes, a monthly jeans day and by staff taking part in many sporting activities.

“When I heard about the sponsored head shave, I knew it was the perfect way to raise funds for this fantastic cause. The fact that I cannot get to the barbers has also spurred me on!

“We understand that Air Ambulance NI is feeling the impact of the current situation, so it’s great to do what we can during this time to raise awareness and vital funds.”

AANI are now appealing to other directors across the business sector to get involved and ‘lead from the top’.

Kerry Anderson, Head of Fundraising at AANI, said: “Our fundraising income is experiencing a substantial downturn with so many events that were planned now not possible.

“Whilst fundraising income is experiencing a downturn, trauma incidents are still happening, whether it's a road traffic collision, farming, cycling or workplace incident.

“The HEMS Consultant Doctor and HEMS Paramedic team arrive in a matter of minutes to provide the best chance of saving a life.

“If you’re a director, please consider taking part and if you’re an employee who would make a donation to see your Director have his or her head shaved, why not ask them to take part!”

Air Ambulance NI is the charity that provides the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) with its partners at Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

The charity needs to raise £2m a year and fundraising has been impacted severely by Covid-19.

To register for this fundraiser, please email info@airambulanceni.org or call 028 9262 2677. Donations can also be made on-line at www.airambulanceni.org.