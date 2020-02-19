Contact

Fears that forgeries could have major impact on shops

Businesses in Derry warned to be vigilant after reports that fake £20 notes are being distributed in the city

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Businesses in Derry have been warned to be vigilant after reports that fake £20 notes are being distributed in the city.

The warning has been issued by the City Centre Initiative (CCI).

A CCI spokesperson said: "We have learned that Fake Danske Bank £20 (Ferguson) notes are being distributed around the city and we would like to issue an appeal for businesses to be on their guard and remind all employees to make an effort to check all notes at the point of sale.

"We know only too well the negative impact that these notes can have when they are accepted.

"Business can close, lives turned upside down and jobs lost. We would like to stress the importance of reporting any incidents of counterfeit currency to the PSNI via '101' so that they can be investigated as soon as possible.

"Going by reports we have had the notes are of good quality and may appear to be genuine. However, they do not pass the counterfeit pen test. If you do not have a counterfeit pen at each point of sale we would highly recommend getting one.

"The Serial Number to look out for is: AC3414951."

