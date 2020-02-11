Four men arrested in connection in Derry this morning: three have been released and one remains in custody

Contact
The late Lyra McKee. Picture: Brendan Gallagher
A 52-year-old man arrested earlier today by police officers investigating the murder of Lyra McKee is tonight still in police custody.
He was one of four men arrested this morning.
Police said a 29-year-old man has been released without charge, while two other men, aged 20 and 27, have been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.
Lyra was shot dead while observing a riot in the Creggan area of Derry last April.
