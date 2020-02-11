Police preparing a submission to the Public Prosecution Service in connection with the murder of a teenager in Derry 20 years ago

Police tonight said that a file is being prepared for submission to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) in connection with the murder of a teenager in County Derry 20 years ago.

Jonathan Cairns was 18 when he was attacked in Ballykelly on his way home from a night out on April 25, 1999.

His body was found the next day in a shallow grave in Loughermore Forest, about five miles from his home.

The investigation into Mr Cairns' murder has involved more than 2,500 witnesses, statements from almost 900 people and 20 searches.

A PSNI spokesperson said this evening that a file is being prepared for submission to the PPS in relation to the offences of perverting the course of justice and withholding information in respect of a 44-year-old woman.

The woman was arrested in connection with the Cairns case on November 19 last year.

She was subsequently released on bail.

The police spokesperson added that a 50-year-old man arrested earlier today by officers investigating Jonathan Cairns's murder has been also been released on bail.