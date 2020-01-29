A mother and son have been returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on rape and witness intimidation charges.

Shaun Patrick McElwee, 29, of Clonmeen Drive in Strathfoyle, and Heather Samantha McElwee, 47, of Tamlough Park in Ballykelly, appeared at a preliminary enquiry at Derry Magistrates Court today.

Shaun McElwee was charged with one count of rape that was said to have occurred on a date between November 30, 2010 and January 1, 2011.

He was also charged with a sexual assault on the same alleged victim and an assault with intent to commit a sexual offence on a date between November 30, 2011 and February 1, 2012.

Heather McElwee was charged with intimidating the alleged victim not to report the incident on two occasions on a date between November 30 and January 1, 2011 and again between November 30, 2011 and February 1, 2012.

It was accepted there was a case to answer and there were no contrary submissions.

When asked did they wish to call any witnesses or make any statement, both replied 'not at this stage but not guilty'.

Both were returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on February 25 and released on bail.