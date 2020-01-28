Eight drivers caught out during a police operation in Derry targeting illegal taxis in the city

Contact
Police officers pictured during the weekend operation against illegal taxis.
Police have revealed that penalty points or fines were issued against eight drivers during an operation against illegal taxis in Derry.
A PSNI spokesperson said the crackdown took place over the weekend.
The spokesperson said the operations targeted 'illegal taxis and vehicles with illegal modifications'.
"Eight vehicles were served with either a prohibition notice or issued penalty points and a fine.
"When you pay for a taxi you have the right to expect it is fully road legal and has all the required documentation.
"Thankfully most of the hard working drivers in the city are compliant but we will continue to target those who think they can flout the law," added the PSNI spokesperson.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Danny Hutcheson (coach) can't help but get involved in what are fun footballing sessions at Templemore Sports Complex on Wednesday nights.
The road leading into the Lisfannon beach has been closed off to motorists after it was damaged following Storm Brendan
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.