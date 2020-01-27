All MOT tests in Derry and throughout Northern Ireland have been suspended with immediate effect

Contact
Safety tests are being carried out at local test centres.
All MOT tests in Northern Ireland have been suspended.
In a statement this evening, Paul Duffy, Chief Executive of the Driver and Vehicle Agency (DVA), said that following further inspections of lift faults in MOT centres, the contractor had not provided ‘’sufficient assurance’ to DVA on the effectiveness of the ongoing repairs.
“To ensure the health and safety of staff and customers and as a precautionary measure, DVA has suspended all MOT testing for cars and light vehicles with immediate effect,” said Mr Duffy.
“Tests on heavy goods vehicles and buses will continue.
“Anyone scheduled for a car or light vehicle MOT tomorrow should not attend.
“All customers, except customers with four year old vehicles and taxis, will be automatically issued an MOT exemption certificate and therefore can continue to drive.
“The exemption will be recorded in the DVA system and a hard copy will arrive by post in the coming days.
“For customers with four year old vehicles and taxis, we are working to urgently find a solution to get these vehicles through MOT and will contact customers directly.
“The DVA will issue a further statement as a matter of urgency to advise these customers and those who have MOTs booked for later this week.”
Mr Duffy said that more cancellations are very likely.
“The DVA recognises the considerable inconvenience and disruption this will cause for many people and sincerely apologises that it has been unable to rectify this situation more quickly.
“Given the urgency of this situation, we are asking the public to follow media, social media channels and nidirect for updates. Staff will also be kept fully informed by their centre managers.
“The Minister has held an urgent meeting with officials this evening in relation to this matter.”
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
The fictional school attended by the Derry Girls is based on writer Lisa McGee's experiences at Thornhill College.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.