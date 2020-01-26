Police issue an urgent appeal for information about a missing Derry boy

Police are appealing for information about a missing Derry boy.

A PSNI spokesperson said they are growing increasingly concerned for the whereabouts of 13-year-old Matthew McDaid.

Matthew was reported missing to police on Friday at 11am.

He was last seen wearing a black North Face jacket, black jogging bottoms with white stripes on the side, white and navy trainers and silver rimmed glasses.

Matthew is believed to be in the Galliagh area of the city.

If you know the whereabouts of Matthew, or have seen or spoke to him, please contact police on 101 quoting reference number 773 24/01/20.