Cathair Dhoire start season with winning start against Inis Eoghain

A late point from Cahir McMonagle ensured Cathair Dhoire's winning start to life in the MacRory Cup, with a 1-17 to 3-10 victory of Colaistí Inis Eoghain on Wednesday night in Buncrana.
After leading 0-13 to 2-3 at the break, a McMonagle goal put them seven points ahead midway thorough the second-half.
Shea Brown and Jude Óg Moore were giving the Donegal side plenty to think about.
However, Inis Eoghain staged a comeback and drew level with five minutes remaining, before McMonagle's winner.
The other two teams in their group are St Patrick's Dungannon and St Macartan's Monaghan.
The Derry City amalgamation side dipped its toes in the Ulster Schools' scene last season and reached last year's McLarnon Final, only to lose to St Patrick's Downpatrick.
2017 winners St Mary's Magherafelt open their MacRory campaign on Friday in Donaghmore (2.00) when they meet St Patrick's Armagh.
St Patrick's Maghera play in Thursday's Mageean Cup Quarter-Final against St Louis Ballymena in Ahoghill (11.30).
