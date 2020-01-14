Derry schools encouraged to take part in NSPCC 'Number Day'

Contact
Kids across the city are beign asked to take part in the charity event.
Schools across Derry are being encouraged to throw themselves into all things mathematical as part of a special fundraising day in aid of the NSPCC.
Pupils can take part using a range of curriculum-based activities, all free and provided by the charity, to liven up their lessons including ‘Who wants to be a Mathionaire’, ‘Number Hunt’ or ‘Wish Upon a Star’
Karen Walker, Schools Service Manager at NSPCC Northern Ireland, encouraged people to take part in the event on Friday February 7.
“Number Day is a fantastic way to engage children with numbers and make maths more meaningful, all whilst raising money for the NSPCC," she said.
“Number Day has raised an incredible amount of money over the past 19 years and we are so grateful to all the schools that have got involved. I hope even more schools will join us this year to celebrate 20 years of Number Day and help protect children.”
Since it launched 20 years ago, 3,500 schools across Britain have taken part in fun activities for the NSPCC’s maths-inspired ‘Number Day’ and raised nearly £2 million in the process for the charity.
Money collected so far has been used to protect children through services such as Childline and ‘Speak out. Stay Safe’, a programme where trained volunteers and staff deliver assemblies and workshops to primary schools, helping children understand the signs of abuse and neglect and who to talk to if they are worried.
In the last school year (2018/19) the NSPCC’s ‘Speak out. Stay Safe’ Service reached 67,000 primary school children in more than 245 primary schools across the North with its ‘Speak Out. Stay Safe’ workshops and assemblies.
Schools can still sign up to take part in Number Day at www.nspcc.org.uk/numberday2020
