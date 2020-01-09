Contact

Callum Devine confirms his 2020 European adventure

An eight event calendar begins in the Azores in March

Callum Devine / Keith Moriarty Opel Adam

Park's Callum Devine set to tackle Europe.

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Park's Callum Devine will compete in the European Rally Championship this season, it was announced today at the Autosport International Show in Birmingham.

It's exciting news for Devine, who was recently crowned Irish International Driver of the Year on top of winning the Billy Coleman Young Driver of the Year two seasons ago.

Alongside co-driver Brian Hoy, in a Hyundai i20 R5, he will compete in all rounds of the European Rally Championship in a Hyundai i20 R5, with the pair focusing primarily on the first six rounds of the series which count towards the ERC1 Junior title, while also taking in the last two rounds in the hope of overall ERC points.

Devine enjoyed a breakthrough year in 2019, setting scorching times in the hugely competitive Irish Tarmac Rally Championship while also claiming the FIA Celtic Trophy.

His season was capped off with a podium finish in Rally Hungary, the final round of the 2019 ERC and it’s that performance that has encouraged the Derry driver to undertake a full ERC campaign in 2020.

“Hungary opened our eyes last year, it was a strange kind of event but to set competitive times at that level in a new car, in horrendous conditions made us realise we can mix it at this level," Callum commented.   

"I’m under no illusions about how tough this year will be, but everything is coming together at the right time to give this a go. The realistic aim will be to push on the tarmac events and keep learning on the gravel events and above all, get finishes. Points win prizes and if last year’s ERC showed us anything, it showed us that.

"I’m hugely thankful to everyone who’s working so hard to make this happen for us and I’m really looking forward to the season ahead. It will also be nice to continue developing alongside Hyundai, I know Hyundai Customer Racing is putting a big effort into their R5 car and its programs which is great, hopefully, we can take advantage of that too.”
   

The 2020 ERC calendar is as follows:

Round 1: Azores Rallye (gravel), 26-28 March
Round 2: Rally Islas Canarias (asphalt), 7-9 May
Round 3: Rally Liepāja (Latvia, gravel), 29-31 May
Round 4: 77th Rally Poland (gravel), 26-28 June
Round 5: Rally di Roma Capitale (asphalt), 24-26 July
Round 6: Barum Czech Rally Zlín (asphalt), 28-30 August
Round 7: Cyprus Rally (gravel), 9-11 October
Round 8: Rally Hungary (asphalt), 6-8 November

Callum and Brian’s 2020 season will be supported by FYTH, Curran Gate, The Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy and Hyundai Customer Racing.

