Derry Death Notices - Tuesday 24th December 2019

McCONNELL, Paul Joseph - 22nd December 2019 (suddenly). beloved son of Donna and Christy, loving brother to Danielle, Christopher, Gemma and a dear uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Funeral leaving his home, 29 Carrabane Walk, Shantallow on Thursday (the 26th inst) at 9:20am to Our Lady Of Lourdes Church, Steelstown for Requiem Mass at 10:0am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes, intercede for him.

TOLAND, James - 12th December 2019 in Botswana, beloved son of the late Mickey and Teresa, dear brother of Mickey, Kathleen, Bobby, Shaun, Imelda and the late Anthony and a much loved uncle. His remains will be removed from W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton on Saturday 28th December at 1.00pm. Funeral from his brother’s home, 25 Sheriff’s Road, on Sunday 29th December at 12 o’clock for 12.30pm Funeral Mass in Holy Family Church, Ballymagroarty. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.



TOLAND, Tony - 23rd December 2019 (peacefully) at Culmore Manor Nursing Home, beloved husband of the late Gretta, loving father to Carol-Lynn, Tony, Janet and Andrew, a devoted grandfather and a dear brother of Sadie and Michael. Funeral leaving his home, 61 Rosemount Avenue, tomorrow Wednesday the 25th December (Christmas Day) at 11:50am to St. Eugene’s Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 12:30pm. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes, intercede for him.



WHITE, Tommy - 22nd December 2019 at his home in Oxford, England (aged 79 years), formerly of 47 Leenan Gardens, Creggan, Derry, husband of Maureen (nee Gallagher, formerly of Lislane Drive), father of Dolores and Paul and a grandfather, son of Maggie and Willie (deceased) and brother to Tilly, Kathleen, Johnnie (deceased), Willie and Bobby. Life time socialist and trade union activist.