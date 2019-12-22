Lavey book spot in the first ever Ulster minor final

ULSTER CLUB MFC SEMI-FINAL

Lavey 0-11

Enniskillen 0-5

Lavey booked their place in a first ever Ulster minor final at St Paul's after Sunday's win over 2017 champions Enniskillen.

With four different scorers, the Derry side were four ahead after 16 minutes.

The pick of the points was a Patrick McGurk effort from a testing angle after Matthew Downey's delightful chip lift on the run.

Enniskillen came into the game on the back of their eye for goal. In Lavey's defence, led by Jamie Duggan's marking job on Conor Love, they met their match.

Matthew Downey put Lavey into a 0-8 to 0-1 lead early in the second-half and Lavey were in cruise control.

Enda Downey was denied a goal by 'keeper Quinn at the end of the neat Lavey move in the 42nd minute.

The Erin's Own side didn't score for the next 22 minutes until Matthew Downey's insurance point.

Lavey will play the winners of Thursday's semi-final between Kilcoo and Donegal champions Termon, with the final is set for the traditional New Year's Day slot.

Lavey scorers: Matthew Downey (0-7, 5f), Enda Downey, Rory McGill, James and Patrick McGurk (0-1 each).

Enniskillen scorers: James O'Donnell (0-3f), Conor Love (free) and Barrai O'Keefe (0-1 each).

Report in this week's County Derry Post, out on Monday this week.