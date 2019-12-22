Ulster Club MFC: Lavey 0-11 Enniskillen 0-5

Lavey were winners over Enniskillen (0-11 to 0-5) on Sunday in the semi-final of the Ulster minor tournament at St Paul's.

The Derry champions now await the winners of Thursday's semi-final between Kilcoo and Donegal champions Termon.

Here is how the Lavey players performed....

Jack Scullion – A second clean sheet in the competition. He didn't have a shot to save but his presence and handling gave his defence great confidence. Kicked well throughout.

Ryan Farrell – Wore number six but started at corner back on Ryan McGandy who was later replaced. Comfortable in possession and offered Lavey width on their counter-attack.

Shea O'Neill – Another assured game in Lavey's defence where he helped keep Enniskillen's attack scoreless from play. Spent much of the came in the centre-back area and used the ball well.

Segdae Melaugh – Operated for much of the first-half around midfield. Later in the game he was on Josh Horan, who he kept quiet. Made a block from Horan late on.

Joseph Duggan – Lined out at wing-forward but dropped back to the sweeper position to counteract Halligan doing likewise for the Gaels. Lavey's defence won their own battles individually but Duggan was an extra layer in front of them.

REPORT: Lavey 0-11 Enniskillen 0-5...

Ryan McGill – Played at wing-back and while he didn't get forward as often as the Drumloman game, he tucked in to help Lavey's resolute defensive unit.

Jamie Duggan – Was an attacking option in their last game but this was a selfless containment mission on Conor Love. He kept him scoreless from play and it was his long ball that led to Enda Downey's goal chance in the second-half.

James McGurk – Lined out at left-half back and never wasted a ball as Lavey were forced into a possession game around Enniskillen's sweeper. One of their key players and kicked a fine point in the first-half.

Cormac Collins – The skipper was combative and dominant in Enniskillen's kick-outs in the first-half during Lavey's spell of control. In the closing stages he dropped back as the Gaels went for a direct approach in a bid to save the game.

Enda Downey – Made himself available on the wings for Scullion's kick-outs, fired over a first-half point and had what looked like another waved wide by the officials. Another strong performance and unlucky not to find the net.

Niall Duggan – Wore five, lined out at corner forward but played in the midfield zone. Picked up his share of breaking ball and got forward to support the attack, where he was involved in Lavey's 42nd minute goal chance.

Rory McGill – Played further from goal than the previous game. Operated at centre-forward and was a great kick-out option, while also thwarting Enniskillen 'keeper Quinn's restarts. Took his point well.

Patrick McGurk – His positioning was perfect under the breaking ball. Mainly postioned in the half-forward area and kicked a fine point early in the game to get Lavey into the groove.

Calum Downey – Played close to goal and was a very effective target man. He was involved in three of Lavey's scores and was unlucky late on not to add one himself.

Matthew Downey – Aonther accurate hour in front of the posts. Was picked up by Josh Horan and then Ryan McDonnell but it was Downey that came out on top. Kicked two neat scores from play and his chip lift on the way to Patrick McGurk's point was a moment of magic.

Max Kuzogi – Came on for Niall Duggan in stoppage time and had one shot at the post but was off-target.