Man due in court this morning on series of charges

The man is set to appear at Derry court today.
A 20-year-old man is sue to appear at court in Derry (December 17) this morning charged with a series of offences.
The man has been charged with a number of offences, including burglary, aggravated vehicle-taking causing damage to the vehicle and assault on police. As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
The charges relate to recent incidents, including burglary, in the Coshquin Road area of Derry.
