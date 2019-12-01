Tommy Hughes breaks another World Record

Former Olympic athlete Tommy Hughes continues to break records at the age of 59.

Hughes, who runs for local club Termoneeny club, broke another World Record, this time with a time of 32:56 at the Podium 4 Sport Seeley Cup 10k on Saturday at Ormeau Park, beating his own time of 33:12.

Tommy has broken five World Records in 2019 and recently gained a sixth World Record for a combined father and son marathon time with his son Eoin, who runs for Acorns AC, at this year's Frankfurt Marathon. The duo finished in a combined time of 4:59.22, beating the previous record of 5:02.11.

"What an amazing year it has been for Tommy," commented a Termoneeny club statement. "The club looks forward to celebrating many more feats and records with him as he enters his new age category on 8th January. Congratulations to Tommy on a record-breaking year."