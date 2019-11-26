Derry Primary school principals urge parents to question politicians on ‘grave financial situation’

An association of primary school head teachers in Derry has urged parents to grill political parties on their stance on education funding before deciding who to vote for in the upcoming general election.

The Derry/Londonderry Primary Principals’ Group released a statement on Tuesday (November 26) asking for the support of parents against ongoing stringent financial policies in the education sector.

The statement asks pupil’s parents to consider various factors before marking their ballot papers on Thursday, December 12.

“We the Derry/Londonderry Primary Principals’ Group would like to harness your support for our campaign against the ongoing, austerity measures in Education. Therefore, we kindly request that you question local representatives about their intentions to address this grave, financial situation, the actions that they have taken to date and the actions they intend to take if elected.

“We have provided some suggestions that you might like to consider: How is your party approaching the area of cuts to education; How are schools going to fund effectively if they do not have enough money to pay for essential resources including teachers, classroom assistants and supervisory assistants? What is your party going to do about this?”

The statement also asks parents to grill political parties on cuts affecting special needs education, essential maintenance and improvement works at schools and urges parents to tackle political parties also on who will provide funding for “essential services such as Counselling and Speech and Language intervention?

“Within the education service it is recognised that substantial education funds never reach the schools. What is your party going to do to remedy this situation?

“In order to change this situation, it is vital that parents continue to support schools by consistently highlighting the unacceptable and unsustainable financial situation within schools,” the statement continues.