Derry Death Notices - Tuesday 12th November 2019

CALDWELL, Robert (Bob) - peacefully at Causeway Hospital, Coleraine), 33A Fountainville, Garvagh.Always remembered by his daughter Roberta, son Alec, daughter Ann and the late Nigel and his stepdaughters Isobel and Esther, stepson David, brother Sammy, sister Margaret and the late Annie and Jeannie, grandchildren and all the family circle.

Funeral service in his late residence tomorrow (Wednesday 13th November) at 2.45pm followed by burial immediately afterwards in St. Paul’s Church of Ireland Cemetery, Main Street, Garvagh. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family and entire family circle.



DOHERTY, Kathleen Doherty (nee Durning), formerly of Hornhead Dunfanaghy, late of 33 Springtown Road - 10th November 2019 at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved wife of the late Jim (Snout), loving Mother of Marion, Angela, Yvonne, Margaret, Martin, Christine, Denise and the late Gerard. A much loved grandmother and great-grandmother (formerly one of the Peace Woman of Derry). Funeral from her daughter's home, 33 Elm Grove, tomorrow (Wednesday) at 9.20am to Holy Family Church, Ballymagroarty for Requiem Mass at 10.0am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all her family circlle. Sacred heart of Jesus, has mercy on her soul. Our lady of Knock, pray for her.

O'DOHERTY, Peggy (Margaret), née McGuckin (Maghera) - 11th November 2019 , RIP, (peacefully) at home surrounded by her loving family, beloved wife of the late Colm and much loved mother of Anthony, Christopher, Colm, Mary Kelly, Brian, Bernadette Sargent, Patricia Mooney, John and Chrisilda O’Hagan, loving sister of Katie Thompson (Toronto), Molly McNally, Bernadette Spiers, Anthony, Joey and Monica O'Donnell and the late Paddy Hugh, James, John, Eddie, Barney, Philomena O'Hara and Ben.Funeral from her home 19 Fair Hill, BT46 5AY tomorrow ()Wednesday 13th November at 10.20am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church Glen. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.Family time from 11.00pm to 10.00am please. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces and family circle.