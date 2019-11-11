Double success for Derry Girls at prestigious awards ceremony

The hit comedy Derry Girls has won two awards at the highly prestigious Northern Ireland Royal Television Awards.

The show's creator, writer and executive producer, Lisa McGee, was awarded the coveted Waddell Award for her outstanding contribution to the broadcast industry for her wonderful immortalisation of her hometown while series two picked up the Best Script Production accolade.

Lisa McGee said: “I am so honoured to be receiving this award. I can't quite believe it! It's such an exciting time for the Northern Irish film and television industry, it's a privilege just to be part of it, the fact that some of my favourite television shows are being made at home just fills me with pride, our work is now recognised and respected all around the world, it's such a huge achievement, well done us!"