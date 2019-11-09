Derry Death Notices - Saturday 9th November 2019

BRADY, Hollie (Hollie Boots) - 9th. November 2019 (peacefully) at her home, 16 Ardgrange (Creggan Road), beloved darling daughter of Laura and Ciaran, special sister to Chelsea, dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and the entire family circle. Funeral leaving her home on Monday (the 11th inst) at 9.20am to Holy Family Church, Ballymagroarty, for Funeral Mass at 10.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. House private 10.00pm to 11.00am. Suffer little children to come onto Me.

NORRIS, Jim (Noxy) - 7th November 2019 at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved husband of the late Marie, oving father of Paula, Donna, Jim, and Shea, a much loved grandfather and great-grandfather. Funeral from his home, 12 Mountjoy Street, on Monday at 9.30am to St Columba’s Church, Long Tower, for Requiem Mass at 10.00am Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus, has mercy on his soul.

Our Lady of Knock, pray for him.

WALTER, Christina (nee Carr) - 7th November 2019, beloved wife of Sean, loving mother of Charlene and Julie, much loved grandmother of Sophia and daughter of Joe and Kathleen Carr. Funeral service in her home, 8 Ashthorpe, Trench Road, on Monday at 12 o’clock. Interment afterwards in Ballyoan Cemetery. Christina’s wake will begin today (Saturday) at 1.00pm. Family time from 9.00pm to 11.00am please.