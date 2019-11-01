North west's cross-border location to be major selling point in US

The North West City region’s unique strategic cross-border location will be one of the strong selling points for the seven companies from across the Derry, Strabane and Donegal Council areas that travel to the US in the coming weeks as part of a high-level trade and investment delegation.

The companies travelling from Derry and Strabane are O’Neill’s International Sportswear, Humanity Cosmetics, Learning Pool and Visual Edge while EKO Chute, MMG Welding and Wild Fuschia Bakery from Donegal will also be taking part.

The trade and iInvestment mission will be led by Derry City and Strabane District Council and Donegal County Councils and will include third level and further education providers and development organisations including the Ulster University, Letterkenny Institute of Technology, the North West Regional College, Donegal ETB and Catalyst.

The mission will run from 11 to 15 November. It will build on the strong political, economic and cultural linkages already established in Boston and Philadelphia with the North West City region and will be an opportunity to further reach out to the Irish diaspora.

Speaking ahead of the visit and welcoming the confirmation of the seven local companies, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr Michaela Boyle, said the visit was particularly timely for the companies and partners to promote the North West city region’s unique strategic cross border location.

She said: “This trade mission is a real opportunity for us to focus on our strengths in terms of location, talent and skills and support. It is our chance to really sell our location to the business community in the US, by educating them to the fact that post Brexit they can locate in our region and access both the North of Ireland and the EU. We will be very positive in our approach to emphasise to potential investors the strong selling points we have in terms of our location, our talented skills base, our cultural compatibility and quality of life,

During the visit the participating businesses will meet with key contacts, explore and understand opportunities in the US market, develop in-market networks and develop relationships with potential customers.

The civic delegation will engage with industry influencers and leaders, meet with Philadelphia Council and attend a Philadelphia Diaspora event.

While in Boston they will visit the Irish Immigration Centre, meet State representatives at the State House and attend the official launch of the Harvard GSD Visit Atlas for a City Region project as well as engaging with senior business executives.

In addition to attending bespoke business to business meetings and engaging with potential investors and business connections, the delegation will attend a reception hosted by the Irish Consulate in Boston and be guests at the Golden Bridges Conference.

Last year, Joule, a locally based fire engineering consultancy business, was one of a number of companies that took part in the trade mission. The company’s founding director John McColgan said he trade visit was a fantastic opportunity to look at new markets in the United States and his company’s participation was a very positive experience.