Derry public asked to nominate their charity heroes for Health Games cash

Health Games are requesting the Derry public’s help after announcing it will donate money to charities in the North for the first time.



Health Games are calling out to the community to nominate their favourite mental or physical health charity which, if successful via a public vote will receive a vital cash sum of £3,000.



The public can nominate their favourite Northern Ireland charity by commenting on a Health Games Facebook Charity post, or by email before voting closes on the 3rd November.



Once finalists have been selected there will be a shortlist Facebook poll for a final vote, with the winner being revealed on the 22nd November.



The lucky winning charity will be chosen and recognised for their hard work within the community and will receive a £3,000 grant.



Martin Ellice, Joint Managing Director of The Health Lottery, said: “With Health Games not only can you win great cash prizes but you’re guaranteed that every play does make a difference.”



He added: “Health Games is one of the only gaming sites in the UK offering state-of-the-art games while still supporting good causes by donating a portion of its profits to UK health-related charities”.



So far this year Health Games has donated over £12k to a variety of charities across the UK.



To nominate a favourite charity, please visit https://www.facebook.com/healthlotterygames.



Full terms and conditions can be found: https://www.healthgames.co.uk/promotions/northern-ireland-promotion