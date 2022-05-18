Search

18 May 2022

GAA confirm dates and times for opening rounds of Tailteann Cup

The GAA have confirmed the dates and times for the preliminary and first-round ties of the Tailteann Cup.

Tom Byrne

18 May 2022 3:28 PM

tom.byrne@iconicmedia.ie

Tailteann Cup fixtures announced following draw

The preliminary round for the inaugural football competition will commence this weekend. Fixtures, dates and times for the preliminary round:

Wicklow v Waterford - 21.05.2022 (Sat) - County Grounds, Aughrim, 3pm

Wexford v Offaly - 22.05.2022 (Sun) - Bellefield, Enniscorthy, 2pm

Fixtures, dates and times for the first round:

Northern Section

Cavan v Down - 28.05.2022 (Sat) - Kingspan Breffni, Cavan, 2pm

Leitrim v Antrim - 28.05.2022 (Sat) - Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada, Carrick-on-Shannon, 2pm

Longford v Fermanagh - 28.05.2022 (Sat) - Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, Longford, 5:30pm

Sligo v London - 28.05.2022 (Sat) - Markievicz Park, Sligo, 6pm

Southern Section

Carlow v Tipperary - 29.05.2022 (Sun) - Netwatch Cullen Park, Carlow, 2pm

Laois v Westmeath - 29.05.2022 (Sun) - MW Hire O'Moore Park, Portlaoise

Wexford/Offaly v Wicklow/Waterford - 29.05.2022 (Sun) - TBC

