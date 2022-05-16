Search

16 May 2022

Tailteann Cup fixtures announced following draw

Tailteann Cup fixtures announced following draw

The draw took place for the Tailteann Cup on Monday morning and the fixtures have been announced.

Reporter:

Tom Byrne

16 May 2022 10:25 AM

Email:

tom.byrne@iconicmedia.ie

The draw took place for the Tailteann Cup on Monday morning and the fixtures have been announced.

The cup will feature teams who will play in Division three and four of the 2023 National League and did not reach their provincial finals in 2022.

The championship will be played on a knockout basis with counties facing each other based on their geographical location up until the semi-final.

The fixtures for the Tailteann Cup are below:

Tailteann Cup Northern Section

Round 1

Longford vs Fermanagh

Leitrim vs Antrim

Sligo vs London

Cavan vs Down

Tailteann Cup Southern Section

Preliminary round

Wexford vs Offaly

Wicklow vs Waterford

Round 1

Wexford/Offaly vs Wicklow/Waterford

Carlow vs Tipperary

Laois vs Westmeath

Tailteann Cup Dates

Preliminary Round | 21-22.05.2022 (Sat/Sun)

Round 1 | 28-29.05.2022 (Sat/Sun)

Quarter-Finals | 04-05.06.2022 (Sat/Sun)

Semi-Finals | 19.06.2022 (Sun)

Final | 09.07.2022 (Sat)

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

Derry GAA

Conor Doherty of Derry, celebrates his side's third goal, scored by Benny Heron, during the Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship Semi-Final match between Derry and Monaghan at the Athletic Grounds.

Derry Sport

Brilliant Derry through to Ulster final!

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media