Glen and Ballymaguigan book final spot

Both Glen and Ballymaguigan put their championship semi final defeat behind them to bounce back and advance to the senior shield final with victories on Wednesday evening.
Glen lost out to Ballinascreen last week but like they had done in the opening game of the championship they got the better of Moneymore again at Desertmartin 4-15 to 1-5.
The Wattys controlled the game from the start and were easy winners with Bronagh McNicholl (2), Breena O'Loughlin and Mary NíLochlainn hitting their goals.
Ballymaguigan also coming off their championship exit to Steelstown responded with a 1-19 to 1-2 victory over Faughanvale with Erin O'Neill getting their goal. The final is scheduled for next week.
More News
Mark H Durkan of the SDLP says: "The time for robust and honest conversations about tackling housing shortages has long past"
Staff, students and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) representatives in the first of its kind simulated ambulance to be used in teaching the new programme.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.