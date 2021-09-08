Search

08/09/2021

Fixtures for this week's Derry camogie championship games

Senior semi finals lead the billing this weekend

Action from last year's senior final replay. (Pic: Mark Doherty)

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Here are this week's camogie championship fixtures.  The first named team will play at home, unless stated.

Thursday, September 9

Junior Championship Quarter-Final (7.15)
Glen Reserves v Slaughtneil Thirds

Friday, September 10

Senior Championship Semi-Final
Slaughtneil v Lavey (7.30 in Magherafelt)

Junior Championship Quarter-Final
Greenlough v Drum (7.15), Ballerin v Magherafelt (7.45 in Owenbeg)

Saturday, September 11

Senior Championship Semi-Final
Ballinascreen v Swatragh (1.00 in Lavey)

Junior Championship Quarter-Final
Glenullin Reserves v Castledawson Reserves (12.00 in Drumsurn)

The Derry Camogie Board have listed the following regulations:
- Where possible, host clubs to provide umpires.
- Admission £5 each (U16s free) 
- Verbal abuse of any official will not be tolerated. You are responsible for your supporters as well as your players and management.  
- Referees currently being organised but not finalised. 
- In the event of a draw at full time; 10 mins each way of extra time will be played. A draw at the end of extra time will result in a replay mid week. 
-Draws for the semi final of the junior championship will be made over the weekend. 

