Fixtures for this week's Derry camogie championship games

Here are this week's camogie championship fixtures. The first named team will play at home, unless stated.
Thursday, September 9
Junior Championship Quarter-Final (7.15)
Glen Reserves v Slaughtneil Thirds
Friday, September 10
Senior Championship Semi-Final
Slaughtneil v Lavey (7.30 in Magherafelt)
Junior Championship Quarter-Final
Greenlough v Drum (7.15), Ballerin v Magherafelt (7.45 in Owenbeg)
Saturday, September 11
Senior Championship Semi-Final
Ballinascreen v Swatragh (1.00 in Lavey)
Junior Championship Quarter-Final
Glenullin Reserves v Castledawson Reserves (12.00 in Drumsurn)
The Derry Camogie Board have listed the following regulations:
- Where possible, host clubs to provide umpires.
- Admission £5 each (U16s free)
- Verbal abuse of any official will not be tolerated. You are responsible for your supporters as well as your players and management.
- Referees currently being organised but not finalised.
- In the event of a draw at full time; 10 mins each way of extra time will be played. A draw at the end of extra time will result in a replay mid week.
-Draws for the semi final of the junior championship will be made over the weekend.
