08/09/2021

This week's local GAA fixtures

Hurling championship group stages will conclude on Sunday

This week's local GAA fixtures and results in Derry

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

This week's Derry GAA fixtures.

MONDAY

O'Neills U17 FC:
A: Dungiven0-12 Lavey 1-11, Bellaghy 3-17 Ballinascreen 2-15 AET, Glen 2-9 Ballinderry 1-7, Magherafelt 6-20 Glenullin 2-9
B1: Slaughtneil 2-17 Desertmartin 0-4, Kilrea 1-8 Newbridge 4-13, Faughanvale 2-9 Castledawson 2-10, Swatragh 0-8 Limavady 1-9
B2: Steelstown 2-12 Loup 0-7, Coleraine 2-6 Doire Trasna 4-14, Greenlough 3-13 St Trea's & St John's 5-8, Craigbane 0-9 Foreglen 1-13
C: Claudy 1-19 St Patrick's 2-10, Lissan 8-20 Ballerin 2-9, Banagher w/o Doire Colmcille d/f

TUESDAY

Junior Reserve FC:
Craigbane 1-17 Ballerin 0-11

Hughes Steel Fabrications U13 A FL: Magherafelt 6-17 Glen 1-5, Glenullin w/o Kilrea d/f, Dungiven 3-5 Bellaghy 3-8

WEDNESDAY

Leadon Timber Frame SHC (7.30):
Banagher V Slaughtneil, Ballinascreen V Coleraine, Kevin Lynch's V Swatragh (Celtic Park), Na Magha V Lavey (Owenbeg)

THURSDAY

T Mackle U18.5 HC Final (7.00):
Ballinascreen V Slaughtneil (At Owenbeg)

FRIDAY

Oakleaf Contracts Recreational Reserve Cup Quarter-finals (7.30 unless stated):
Ogra Colmcille V Magherafelt Thirds/Bellaghy Thirds, (6.15), Loup Thirds V Glen Thirds, Bellaghy Thirds B V Slaughtneil Thirds


T Mackle U15 HC Quarter-finals (7.30 unless stated):
Na Magha V Slaughtneil (7.00), Kevin Lynch's V Swatragh, Banagher V Lavey, St Patrick's V Ballinascreen


SUNDAY

Leadon Timber Frame SHC:
Slaughtneil V Coleraine Celtic Park (2.00), Banagher V Ballinascreen Owenbeg (2.00), Lavey V Swatragh (4.30), Na Magha V Kevin Lynch's (4.30)

MONDAY

O'Neills U17 FC Semi-Finals (7.30):
A: Lavey V Bellaghy, Glen V Magherafelt
B1: Slaughtneil v Newbridge, Castledawson V Limavady
B2: Steelstown v Doire Trasna, St Trea's & St John's V Foreglen
C: Claudy V Lissan, Slaughtmanus V Banagher

Fixtures for this week's Derry camogie championship games

Senior semi finals lead the billing this weekend

