Derry GAA fixtures for the week ahead

This week's local GAA fixtures as per email from Derry CCC on Sunday, August 29.
MONDAY
U18.5A FC Final (7.00):
Dungiven v Magherafelt (in Ballinascreen)
U18.5B2 FC Final (7.00)
Banagher v Limavady (in Foreglen)
Hughes Steel Fabrications U17 FL FL (7.00 unless stated):
(A): Bellaghy v Glenullin (7.30)
(B1): Newbridge v Limavady, Slaughtneil v Castledawson, Greenlough v Desertmartin, Faughanvale v Swatragh
TUESDAY
Hughes Steel Fabrications U13 FL (7.00 unless stated):
(A): Kilrea v Glen (7.15)
(B1): Desertmartin v Ballinderry
H&A Mechanical Services Recreational Res FL (7.00)
Loup Thirds v Slaughtneil Thirds
WEDNESDAY
Oakleaf Contracts Recreational Res Cup (7.15):
Lavey Thirds v Swatragh Thirds
Premier Electrics JFC (7.30):
Desertmartin v Doire Colmcille (in Celtic Park)
T Mackle U17B HL (7.30)
Banagher v Omagh
THURSDAY
Hughes Steel Fabrications U13 A FL (7.15):
Glen v Glenullin
O'Neills SFC (8.00/Res 6.30):
Loup v Ballinascreen (in Owenbeg), Ballinderry v Newbridge
Oakleaf Contracts Recreational Res Cup (7.00):
Dungiven Thirds v Ogra Colmcille
T Mackle U18.5 HC:
Lavey v Slaughtneil (7.00), Ballinascreen v Na Magha (7.30)
FRIDAY
McFeely Group IFC (8.00/Res 6.30)
Drumsurn v Doire Trasna (at Celtic Park – Reserve Drumsurn v Foreglen), Ballymaguigan v Limavady
O'Neills SFC (8.00/Res 6.30)
Banagher v Coleraine, Slaughtneil v Claudy (Sen only)
Oakleaf Contracts Recreational Res Cup (8.00):
Magherafelt Thirds v Bellaghy Thirds
SUNDAY
Junior Reserve FC (1.00):
Moneymore v Desertmartin
McFeely Group IFC
Glenullin v Slaughtmanus (3.30/Res 2.00), Steelstown v Lissan (3.30/Res 2.00), Castledawson v Faughanvale (5.30/Res 4.00), Greenlough v Glack (2.00 in Owenbeg/Res 12.30)
O'Neills SFC:
Dungiven v Foreglen (5.30 in Owenbeg)
Lavey v Swatragh (3.30/Res 2.00), Glen v Bellaghy (2.00/ERes 12.30), Magherafelt v Kilrea (5.30/Res 4.00)
Premier Electrics JFC (1.00):
Magilligan v Craigbane, Sean Dolan's v Drum
MONDAY
U17 FC (7.30):
(A): Bellaghy v Ballinascreen, Dungiven v Lavey, Magherafelt v Glenullin, Glen v Ballinderry (B1): Kilrea v Newbridge, Slaughtneil v Desertmartin, Swatragh v Limavady, Faughanvale v Castledawson
(B2): Coleraine v Doire Trasna, Steelstown v Loup, Craigbane v Foreglen, Greenlough v St Trea’s & St John’s
(C): Lissan v Ballerin, Claudy v St Patrick’s, Doire Colmcille v Banagher
