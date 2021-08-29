Search our Archive

29/08/2021

Derry GAA fixtures for the week ahead

All the games for the week commencing Monday, August 30

This week's local GAA fixtures and results in Derry

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Email:

sport@derrypost.com

This week's local GAA fixtures as per email from Derry CCC on Sunday, August 29.

MONDAY

U18.5A FC Final (7.00):
Dungiven v Magherafelt (in Ballinascreen)

U18.5B2 FC Final (7.00)
Banagher v Limavady (in Foreglen)

Hughes Steel Fabrications U17 FL FL (7.00 unless stated):
(A): Bellaghy v Glenullin (7.30)
(B1): Newbridge v Limavady, Slaughtneil v Castledawson, Greenlough v Desertmartin, Faughanvale v Swatragh

TUESDAY

Hughes Steel Fabrications U13 FL (7.00 unless stated):
(A): Kilrea v Glen (7.15)
(B1): Desertmartin v Ballinderry

H&A Mechanical Services Recreational Res FL (7.00)
Loup Thirds v Slaughtneil Thirds

WEDNESDAY

Oakleaf Contracts Recreational Res Cup (7.15):
Lavey Thirds v Swatragh Thirds

Premier Electrics JFC (7.30):
Desertmartin v Doire Colmcille (in Celtic Park)

T Mackle U17B HL (7.30)
Banagher v Omagh

THURSDAY

Hughes Steel Fabrications U13 A FL (7.15):
Glen v Glenullin

O'Neills SFC (8.00/Res 6.30):
Loup v Ballinascreen (in Owenbeg), Ballinderry v Newbridge

Oakleaf Contracts Recreational Res Cup (7.00):
Dungiven Thirds v Ogra Colmcille

T Mackle U18.5 HC:
Lavey v Slaughtneil (7.00), Ballinascreen v Na Magha (7.30)

FRIDAY

McFeely Group IFC (8.00/Res 6.30)
Drumsurn v Doire Trasna (at Celtic Park – Reserve Drumsurn v Foreglen), Ballymaguigan v Limavady

O'Neills SFC (8.00/Res 6.30)
Banagher v Coleraine, Slaughtneil v Claudy (Sen only)

Oakleaf Contracts Recreational Res Cup (8.00):
Magherafelt Thirds v Bellaghy Thirds

SUNDAY

Junior Reserve FC (1.00):
Moneymore v Desertmartin

McFeely Group IFC
Glenullin v Slaughtmanus (3.30/Res 2.00), Steelstown v Lissan (3.30/Res 2.00), Castledawson v Faughanvale (5.30/Res 4.00), Greenlough v Glack (2.00 in Owenbeg/Res 12.30)

O'Neills SFC:
Dungiven v Foreglen (5.30 in Owenbeg)
Lavey v Swatragh (3.30/Res 2.00), Glen v Bellaghy (2.00/ERes 12.30), Magherafelt v Kilrea (5.30/Res 4.00)

Premier Electrics JFC (1.00):
Magilligan v Craigbane, Sean Dolan's v Drum

MONDAY

U17 FC (7.30):
(A): Bellaghy v Ballinascreen, Dungiven v Lavey, Magherafelt v Glenullin, Glen v Ballinderry (B1): Kilrea v Newbridge, Slaughtneil v Desertmartin, Swatragh v Limavady, Faughanvale v Castledawson
(B2): Coleraine v Doire Trasna, Steelstown v Loup, Craigbane v Foreglen, Greenlough v St Trea’s & St John’s
(C): Lissan v Ballerin, Claudy v St Patrick’s, Doire Colmcille v Banagher

