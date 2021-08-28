Search our Archive

28/08/2021

First half goals pave the way for Swatragh win at home to Na Magha

Cahal Murray scored 1-3 on his senior championship debut

First half goals pave the way for Swatragh win at home to Na Magha

Sean Francis Quinn had a hand in both Swatragh goals. (Pic: Mary K Burke)

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Two first half goals from Cahal Murray and Tommy McCloy put Swatragh on their way to victory against Na Magha at Davitt Park on Friday night.

LEADON TIMBERFRAME SHC

Swatragh 2-20
Na Magha 1-10
The visitors were without Alan Grant, Deaglan Foley and lost Tim Rankin to an ankle injury after 20 minutes.

After a wasteful opening half, Na Magha trailed 2-10 to 0-5 at the break. Led by five points from Pádhraig Nelis, they fought their way back into the game.

Their goal came from a good move down the right wing and when Keelan Doherty had his shot saved by Conor O'Kane, Tommy Gallagher was hand to finish from the rebound.

The Davitt's got off to a flier with six unaddressed points, all from play, before Na Magha opened their account.

It was a very physical encounter around the middle, with Swatragh also wasteful and guilty of balls dropping short.

Just before the first water break, the 'Swa began a fine passing move up the middle. Sean Francis Quinn got behind the Na Magha cover and an unselfish pass put McCloy in for the game's first goal.

After the break Sean Francis was also involved in Swatragh's second goal. His free dropped short and Cahal Murray came in and around the back where he doubled brilliantly in the air for his first championship goal.

Murray was one of three championship debutants, the others were Kevin McAllister and Thomas McKeagney.

Second half continued in the same way, very physical and scrappy at times. Patrick Turner scored a fine point from distance to settle Swatragh down.

Gallagher's goal for Na Magha came on the stroke of the water break, but Swatragh's bench made a telling contribution in the closing stages, adding three points.

SWATRAGH: Conor O'Kane; Niall O'Doherty, Cathal McQuillan, Mark Cassidy; Eugene McGuckin, Cathal Quinn, Patrick Turner (0-1); Tiarnan Walsh (0-1), Martin Quinn; Sean Martin Quinn (0-9, 3f), Kevin McAllister, Fintan McGurk (0-1); Sean Francis Quinn (0-3), Tommy McCloy (1-0), Cahal Murray (1-3)
SUBS: Malachaí Ó hAgáin for M Quinn, Seamus McFerran for T McCloy, Michael McCormack (0-1) for K McAllister, Declan Quinn (0-2) for Eugene McGuckin, Thomas McKeagney for C Murray

NA MAGHA: Barry Robinson; Adam Rankin, Diarmuid Shiels, Conor McGoran; Tomás Lally, Fearghal McAnaney, Aaron Campbell; Tim Rankin (0-2f), Mark McCloskey (0-1), Pádhraig Nelis (0-5, 3f), Breandán Quigley, Tommy Gallagher (1-0); Keelan Doherty (0-1), Ruaidhrí McLaughlin (0-1), Bliadhan Glass
SUBS: Aidan Cutliffe for A Campbell, Conor Shiels for T Rankin (INJ), Danny Doherty for R McLaughlin

Kevin Lynch's sink Lavey in dramatic finale

Kelly brothers hit stoppage time points

Slaughtneil ease their way to opening win against Ballinascreen

11 different players scored for Michael McShane's side

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media