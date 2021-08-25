This week's local GAA fixtures and results in Derry

This week's results and fixtures from the Derry GAA scene.
MONDAY
U18.5A FC Semi-Finals
Bellaghy 3-7 Magherafelt 0-17
Ballinascreen 2-7 Dungiven 2-12
U18.5B1 FC Final
Steelstown 1-11 Glenullin 4-14
U18.5B2 FC Semi-Finals
Greenlough 2-10 Limavady 4-17
Banagher 1-15 Craigbane 1-6
Hughes Steel Fabrications U17 B1 FL
Faughanvale 3-10 Slaughtneil 2-16
TUESDAY
Hughes Steel Fabrications U13 FL:
A: Kilrea 2-9 Dungiven 4-6, Bellaghy 6-5 Lavey 1-6
B1: Coleraine 6-7 Desertmartin 2-8, Steelstown 5-8 Greenlough 3-6
C: Ballerin beat Ardmore, Doire Colmcille 5-6 Sean Dolan's 2-10
T Mackle U13 HL:
St Finbarr's 2-4 Omagh 7-6
H&A Mechanical Services FL Div 1:
Glack 2-12 Ballerin 1-13 - Glack's win ensures Ballymaguigan are crowned league champions.
THURSDAY
M&L Contracts U20A FL (7.00):
Kilrea V Loup, Glenullin V Bellaghy
FRIDAY
Leadon Timber Frame SHC (7.00 unless stated)
Group A: Slaughtneil V Ballinascreen (Emmet Park)
Group B: Kevin Lynch's v Lavey (Kevin Lynch Park), Swatragh v Na Magha (Davitt Park 7.30)
H&A Mechanical Services Recreational Res FL (7.00):
Dungiven Thirds V Bellaghy Thirds
SATURDAY
John West Feile na nOg Finals (at Owenbeg)
Div B1 Final (1.00)
Div A Final (2.00)
Div B2 Final (2.30)
Div C Semi-Finals (12.30): Group Winner v Group Winner, Group Winner v Best Runner Up
Div C Final (2.30)
All finals have extra time if necessary. Winners of each section go into the final. Grade C has four groups, so there will be semi-finals.
Round 1 (10.00)
Section A Group 1: Magherafelt V Ballinascreen, Glen V Steelstown
Section A Group 2: Bellaghy V Greenlough, Lavey V Slaughtneil
Section B1 Group 1: St Patrick's V Banagher, Faughanvale V Dungiven
Section B1 Group 2: Desertmartin V Ballinderry, Loup V Glenullin
Section B2 Group 1: Newbridge V Swatragh, Kilrea V Castledawson
Section B2 Group 2: Coleraine V Doire Trasna, Limavady V Craigbane
Section C Group 1: Lissan V Ballerin, Ballymaguigan Bye
Section C Group 2: Sean Dolans V Foreglen, Slaughtmanus Bye
Section C Group 3: Doire Colmcille V St Michael's, Claudy Bye
Round 2 (10.45)
Section A Group 1: Glen V Magherafelt, Ballinascreen V Steelstown
Section A Group 2: Lavey V Bellaghy, Greenlough V Slaughtneil
Section B1 Group 1: Faughanvale V St Patrick's, Banagher V Dungiven
Section B1 Group 2: Loup V Desertmartin, Ballinderry V Glenullin (both 12.45)
Section B2 Group 1: Kilrea V Newbridge, Swatragh V Castledawson
Section B2 Group 2: Limavady V Coleraine, Doire Trasna V Craigbane
Section C Group 1: Ballymaguigan V Lissan, Ballerin Bye
Section C Group 2: Foreglen V Slaughtmanus, Sean Dolans Bye
Section C Group 3: Claudy V Doire Colmcille, St Michael's Bye
Round 3 (11.30)
Section A Group 1: Magherafelt V Steelstown, Glen V Ballinascreen
Section A Group 2: Bellaghy V Slaughtneil, Lavey V Greenlough
Section B1 Group 1: St Patrick's V Dungiven, Faughanvale V Banagher
Section B1 Group 2: Desertmartin V Glenullin, Loup V Ballinderry
Section B2 Group 1: Newbridge V Castledawson, Kilrea V Swatragh
Section B2 Group 2: Coleraine V Craigbane, Limavady V Doire Trasna
Section C Group 1: Ballerin V Ballymaguigan, Lissan Bye
Section C Group 2: Slaughtmanus V Sean Dolans, Foreglen Bye
Section C Group 3: St Michael's V Claudy, Doire Colmcille Bye
Leadon Timber Frame SHC (5.00):
Group A: Coleraine V Banagher (at Coleraine)
H&A Mechanical Services FL Div 2 (5.00):
Moneymore V Craigbane
MONDAY
U18.5A FC Final (7.30):
Dungiven V Magherafelt
U18.5B2 FC Final (7.30):
Banagher V Limavady
Hughes Steel Fabrications U17 B1 FL (7.00):
Newbridge V Limavady, Slaughtneil V Castledawson, Greenlough V Desertmartin, Faughanvale v Swatragh
