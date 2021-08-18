Richard King powers Limavady to victory over neighbours Glack

Richard King scored 2-4 for Limavady. (Pic: Mary K Burke)
Richard King powered Limavady to victory over Glack in Tuesday night's rescheduled game.
H&A MECHANICAL SERVICES DIVISION 2
Limavady 3-15
Glack 0-7
A first half goal from in form Richard King gave Limavady a comfortable 1-9 to 0-3 interval lead in their win over parish neighbours Glack at Brolly Park on a dull and dank evening.
While this win pushes the Wolfhounds closer to the top it is unlikely to be enough to win the league.
Glack were unable to eat into the nine-point interval lead and the impressive winners forward line kept snatching every scoring opportunity that came their way.
The home side were unable to find the form that gave them some good home wins midway through the league.
LIMAVADY: Oran Hartin; Tom Deery, Ben Deery, Jamie McLaughlin; David Brolly, Aaron McGregor, Eunan McLaughlin (0-1); Sheagh McLaughlin, Oisin Hassan; Harry Butcher (0-1). Richard King (2-4), Harry McLaughlin(1-2); John Butcher (0-3), Cormac Quigley (0-4); Kieran McGlinchey
SUBS: Ruairi O’Kane, Brandon O’Brien, Luke Welsh-Rush, Enda Canning, Jack Deery
GLACK: James Martin McLaughlin; Liam Moore, Ryan O’Kane, Padraig Morgan; Jimmy O’Connor, Luke McLaughlin, Tommy O’Kane; Niall McGowan (0-2), Eddie McLaughlin; Ryan Morgan (0-2), Shane Toner (0-1), Daniel McKee; Aaron Moore,
Cormac Boyle (0-2), Adam O’Kane
SUBS: Jack Anderson, Ferdia McKenna.
