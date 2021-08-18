18/08/2021

Search our Archive

Richard King powers Limavady to victory over neighbours Glack

The Wolfhounds were nine points ahead at half-time

Richard King powers Limavady to victory over neighbours Glack

Richard King scored 2-4 for Limavady. (Pic: Mary K Burke)

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Richard King powered Limavady to victory over Glack in Tuesday night's rescheduled game.

H&A MECHANICAL SERVICES DIVISION 2

Limavady 3-15
Glack 0-7

A first half goal from in form Richard King gave Limavady a comfortable 1-9 to 0-3 interval lead in their win over parish neighbours Glack at Brolly Park on a dull and dank evening.

While this win pushes the Wolfhounds closer to the top it is unlikely to be enough to win the league.

Glack were unable to eat into the nine-point interval lead and the impressive winners forward line kept snatching every scoring opportunity that came their way.

The home side were unable to find the form that gave them some good home wins midway through the league.

LIMAVADY: Oran Hartin; Tom Deery, Ben Deery, Jamie McLaughlin; David Brolly, Aaron McGregor, Eunan McLaughlin (0-1); Sheagh McLaughlin, Oisin Hassan; Harry Butcher (0-1). Richard King (2-4), Harry McLaughlin(1-2); John Butcher (0-3), Cormac Quigley (0-4); Kieran McGlinchey
SUBS: Ruairi O’Kane, Brandon O’Brien, Luke Welsh-Rush, Enda Canning, Jack Deery

GLACK: James Martin McLaughlin; Liam Moore, Ryan O’Kane, Padraig Morgan; Jimmy O’Connor, Luke McLaughlin, Tommy O’Kane; Niall McGowan (0-2), Eddie McLaughlin; Ryan Morgan (0-2), Shane Toner (0-1), Daniel McKee; Aaron Moore,
Cormac Boyle (0-2), Adam O’Kane
SUBS: Jack Anderson, Ferdia McKenna.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media