15/08/2021

Ballinascreen notch second win of the season at Claudy

Noel Rafferty and Benny Heron lead the scoring charts

Ballinascreen notch second win of the season at Claudy

Noel Rafferty kicked six points for Ballinascreen at Claudy. (Pic: Mary K Burke)

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Ballinascreen won their second game of the season in Sunday's bottom of the table with Claudy at O'Neill Park.

H&A MECHANICAL SERVICES DIVISION 1A

Ballinascreen 0-18
Claudy 0-9
Ciaran McElroy's side got off the mark with a third minute Anton Scullion point and when Ryan Doyle broke the ball from the kick-out, Benny Heron doubled their advantage.

Heron added two points, the second after a Marty Bradley turnover, to take their tally to four before Claudy opened their account in the ninth minute.

Claudy added a second but two fine scores had 'Screen 0-6 to 0-2 ahead at the end of the fourth quarter.

A fine score from Noel Rafferty added to the 'Screen tally and a mark from Ciaran Doyle had them on their way to a 0-9 to 0-6 half-time lead. It could've been more only for Conor McKenna's goal chance coming back off the crossbar.

Rafferty (2) and Anton Scullion got the visitors off to a strong start before Claudy got their first score of the second half.

Heron and Rafferty added scores for a dominant Ballinascreen side. The home side did miss a few chances before substitute Daire Kelly kicked his first score in senior football after Cathal Donnelly forced a turnover in Claudy's defence.

BALLINASCREEN: Ryan Scullion; Ruairi McWilliams, Michael McShane, Aaron Bradley; Ryan Doyle, Carlus McWilliams, Marty Bradley; Paul Burns, Anton Scullion (0-2); Noel Rafferty (0-6, 5f), Conor McKenna (0-1), Caoilte McAlinden; Ronan McKenna (0-1), Benny Heron (0-6, 3f), Ciaran Doyle (0-1m)
SUBS: Daire Kelly (0-1), Cathal Donnelly, Ali Clerkin

CLAUDY: Ryan Mercer; Lee O'Kane, Corey Armstrong, Aaron Donaghy, Blaine Carlin (0-1), Conor Johnston, Aaron Donaghy; Eoin McGahon, Shane McGahon; Paddy Hargan, Joe Polley, Stephen Farren (0-1); Oran Armstrong (0-4), S Kerrigan (0-1), Liam Connolly (0-2)

