Ballinascreen notch second win of the season at Claudy

Ballinascreen won their second game of the season in Sunday's bottom of the table with Claudy at O'Neill Park.

H&A MECHANICAL SERVICES DIVISION 1A

Ballinascreen 0-18

Claudy 0-9

Ciaran McElroy's side got off the mark with a third minute Anton Scullion point and when Ryan Doyle broke the ball from the kick-out, Benny Heron doubled their advantage.

Heron added two points, the second after a Marty Bradley turnover, to take their tally to four before Claudy opened their account in the ninth minute.

Claudy added a second but two fine scores had 'Screen 0-6 to 0-2 ahead at the end of the fourth quarter.

A fine score from Noel Rafferty added to the 'Screen tally and a mark from Ciaran Doyle had them on their way to a 0-9 to 0-6 half-time lead. It could've been more only for Conor McKenna's goal chance coming back off the crossbar.

Rafferty (2) and Anton Scullion got the visitors off to a strong start before Claudy got their first score of the second half.

Heron and Rafferty added scores for a dominant Ballinascreen side. The home side did miss a few chances before substitute Daire Kelly kicked his first score in senior football after Cathal Donnelly forced a turnover in Claudy's defence.

BALLINASCREEN: Ryan Scullion; Ruairi McWilliams, Michael McShane, Aaron Bradley; Ryan Doyle, Carlus McWilliams, Marty Bradley; Paul Burns, Anton Scullion (0-2); Noel Rafferty (0-6, 5f), Conor McKenna (0-1), Caoilte McAlinden; Ronan McKenna (0-1), Benny Heron (0-6, 3f), Ciaran Doyle (0-1m)

SUBS: Daire Kelly (0-1), Cathal Donnelly, Ali Clerkin

CLAUDY: Ryan Mercer; Lee O'Kane, Corey Armstrong, Aaron Donaghy, Blaine Carlin (0-1), Conor Johnston, Aaron Donaghy; Eoin McGahon, Shane McGahon; Paddy Hargan, Joe Polley, Stephen Farren (0-1); Oran Armstrong (0-4), S Kerrigan (0-1), Liam Connolly (0-2)