Derry clubs have an extra step on the path to Ulster glory

The Derry intermediate and senior champions have an extra step if they are to climb to the pinnacle of Ulster club football this season.
The winners of the senior football championship face a trip to Donegal in the preliminary round as they aim to take the title currently held by Kilcoo after the 2020 competitions were cancelled due to fixture congestion following Covid-19 lockdowns.
The 2020 Donegal final, between Kilcar and Naomh Conaill, will be played this weekend.
At intermediate level, the Ulster draw follows the same format with Derry's junior winners set for a trip to the Fermanagh champions.
On the hurling front, it's Derry turn to face Antrim at the semi-final stage, with the Down champions waiting in the decider.
SENIOR FOOTBALL - Derry final – Sun, Nov 7
Round 1 (20/21 Nov)
Donegal v Derry
Quarter-Finals (4/5 Dec):
(1) Tyrone v Fermanagh
(2) Antrim v Armagh
(3) Cavan v Down
(4) Monaghan v Winner Round 1
Semi-Finals (18/19 Dec)
1 v 2
3 v 4
Final (15/16 Jan) with the winners playing in the All-Ireland Semi-Finals on 29/30 January.
INTERMEDIATE FOOTBALL - Derry final – Sun, Nov 7
Round 1 (20/21 Nov)
Donegal v Derry
Quarter-Finals (4/5 Dec):
(1) Tyrone v Fermanagh
(2) Antrim v Armagh
(3) Cavan v Down
(4) Monaghan v Winner Round 1
Semi-Finals (18/19 Dec)
1 v 2
3 v 4
Final (15/16 Jan) with the winners playing in the All-Ireland Semi-Finals on 29/30 January.
JUNIOR FOOTBALL - Derry final – Sun, Oct 31
Round 1 (20/21 Nov)
Monaghan v Tyrone
Quarter Finals (27/28 Nov)
Saturday 27 / Sunday 28 November)
(1) Cavan v Antrim
(2) Fermanagh v Derry
(3) Down v Donegal
(4) Armagh v Round 1 Winner
Semi Finals (11/12 Dec)
1 v 2
3 v 4
Final (18/19 Dec)
Twinning Final (8/9 Jan)
Ulster Winners V British Champions (Home)
All-Ireland Semi Final (29/30 Jan)
SENIOIR HURLING - Derry final – 22-24 Oct
Semi Final (11/12 Dec)
Antrim v Derry
Final (8/9 Jan)
Down v Derry/Antrim
All-Ireland Semi Final (22/23 Jan)
INTERMEDIATE HURLING - Derry final – 14 Nov
Quarter-Finals (27/28 Nov)
(1) Antrim v Tyrone
(2) Fermanagh v Down
Semi Finals (11/12 Dec)
1 v 2
Armagh v Derry
Final (8/9 Jan)
All-Ireland Semi Final (22/23 Jan)
JUNIOR HURLING - Derry final – 22-24 Oct
Quarter-Finals (27/28 Nov)
(1) Armagh v Donegal
(2) Antrim v Tyrone
(3) Cavan v Derry
(4) Monaghan v Down
Semi Finals (11/12 Dec)
1 v 2
3 v 4
Final (18/19 Dec)
Twinning Final (8/9 Jan)
Ulster Winners V British champions (Away)
All-Ireland Semi Final (Sat 22/23 Jan)
