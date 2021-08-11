11/08/2021

Search our Archive

Derry clubs have an extra step on the path to Ulster glory

Derry championship drawn in the preliminary round

Derry clubs have an extra step on the path to Ulster glory

The Seamus McFerran Cup. (Pic: Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile)

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Email:

sport@derrypost.com

The Derry intermediate and senior champions have an extra step if they are to climb to the pinnacle of Ulster club football this season.

The winners of the senior football championship face a trip to Donegal in the preliminary round as they aim to take the title currently held by Kilcoo after the 2020 competitions were cancelled due to fixture congestion following Covid-19 lockdowns.

The 2020 Donegal final, between Kilcar and Naomh Conaill, will be played this weekend.

At intermediate level, the Ulster draw follows the same format with Derry's junior winners set for a trip to the Fermanagh champions.

On the hurling front, it's Derry turn to face Antrim at the semi-final stage, with the Down champions waiting in the decider.

SENIOR FOOTBALL - Derry final – Sun, Nov 7

Round 1 (20/21 Nov)
Donegal v Derry

Quarter-Finals (4/5 Dec):
(1) Tyrone v Fermanagh
(2) Antrim v Armagh
(3) Cavan v Down
(4) Monaghan v Winner Round 1

Semi-Finals (18/19 Dec)
1 v 2
3 v 4
Final (15/16 Jan) with the winners playing in the All-Ireland Semi-Finals on 29/30 January.

INTERMEDIATE FOOTBALL - Derry final – Sun, Nov 7

Round 1 (20/21 Nov)
Donegal v Derry

Quarter-Finals (4/5 Dec):
(1) Tyrone v Fermanagh
(2) Antrim v Armagh
(3) Cavan v Down
(4) Monaghan v Winner Round 1
Semi-Finals (18/19 Dec)
1 v 2
3 v 4
Final (15/16 Jan) with the winners playing in the All-Ireland Semi-Finals on 29/30 January.

JUNIOR FOOTBALL - Derry final – Sun, Oct 31

Round 1 (20/21 Nov)
Monaghan v Tyrone
Quarter Finals (27/28 Nov)
Saturday 27 / Sunday 28 November)
(1) Cavan v Antrim
(2) Fermanagh v Derry
(3) Down v Donegal
(4) Armagh v Round 1 Winner
Semi Finals (11/12 Dec)
1 v 2
3 v 4
Final (18/19 Dec)

Twinning Final (8/9 Jan)
Ulster Winners V British Champions (Home)

All-Ireland Semi Final (29/30 Jan)

SENIOIR HURLING - Derry final – 22-24 Oct

Semi Final (11/12 Dec)
Antrim v Derry
Final (8/9 Jan)
Down v Derry/Antrim

All-Ireland Semi Final (22/23 Jan)

INTERMEDIATE HURLING - Derry final – 14 Nov

Quarter-Finals (27/28 Nov)
(1) Antrim v Tyrone
(2) Fermanagh v Down

Semi Finals (11/12 Dec)
1 v 2
Armagh v Derry
Final (8/9 Jan)

All-Ireland Semi Final (22/23 Jan)

JUNIOR HURLING - Derry final – 22-24 Oct

Quarter-Finals (27/28 Nov)
(1) Armagh v Donegal
(2) Antrim v Tyrone
(3) Cavan v Derry
(4) Monaghan v Down

Semi Finals (11/12 Dec)
1 v 2
3 v 4

Final (18/19 Dec)

Twinning Final (8/9 Jan)
Ulster Winners  V British champions (Away)

All-Ireland Semi Final (Sat 22/23 Jan)

All you need to know about the Derry championship draws

Slaughtneil drawn in a group with Swatragh, Lavey and Claudy

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media