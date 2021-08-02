Search our Archive

02/08/2021

Swatagh end Lavey's 100 percent record

Francis Kearney wins the game with late free

Swatragh see off Newbridge to pick up first win

Francis Kearney's late free ended Lavey's 100 percent record. (Pic: Mary K Burke)

A free from Francis Kearney saw 14-man Swatragh end Lavey's 100 percent record on Sunday at Davitt Park.

H&A MECHANICAL SERVICES DIVISION 1A

Swatragh 0-11
Lavey 1-7
The 'Swa had Patrick Kearney sent-off after 47 minutes on a straight red card with the sides level, 0-10 to 1-7, but in an uneventful final quarter, his twin brother notched the winning score with two minutes remaining.

Substitute Enda Downey had a chance to level matters, but his effort tailed wide of the posts.

The visitors got off to the perfect start and were four points ahead after eight minutes. Liam Murphy fired over two excellent points, followed by two from Niall Toner, one from a free he won himself and Lavey were on course for an eighth consecutive win of the season.

The home side did have a chance for goal in the opening quarter, but Francis Kearney was off-target. Defenders Niall Coyle and Liam Kearney got Kevin Madden's side off the mark and they trailed 0-4 to 0-2 at the first water break.

Swatragh continued to build on their early momentum and points from Patrick (2) and James Kearney had them 0-5 to 0-4 ahead after 25 minutes.

Lavey replied with a Niall Toner free after a foul on Shea Downey and they could've found the net but Declan Hughes – the league's top scorer from play – fired over with a goal on. Swatragh punished the visitors to edge their way back in front at the break, 0-7 to 0-6, thanks to points from Conor McAtamney and a Francis Kearney free after a foul on Niall Coyle.

Two minutes into the second-half, Francis Kearney extended the 'Swa lead from play before Lavey struck for the game's only goal a minute later from Declan Hugh for a 1-6 to 0-8 lead. Francis Kearney passed up another goal chance, but up popped Niall Coyle to tie the game.

Ryan Mulholland hit Lavey's last score of the game, a 40th minute point from play. Hughes had a chance to put Lavey back in front but his goal chance hit the side netting.

Sean Francis Quinn came forward to level the game, 1-7 to 0-10, at the water break as Lavey introduced Fintan Bradley, Oran and Enda Downey.

After going down to 14 men, Swatragh were inspired and went on to win the game with Francis Kearney's late free.

SWATRAGH: Sean McNicholl; Niall Coyle (0-2), Diarmuid Dillon, Tiarnan Walsh; Cathal Quinn, Liam Kearney (0-1), Sean Francis Quinn (0-1); Conor McAtamney (0-1), Sean Martin Quinn; Cahal Murray, Patrick Kearney (0-2), James Kearney (0-1); Peadar Coyle, Francis Kearney (0-3, 2f), Fintan McGurk

LAVEY: Ciaron O'Boyle; Aidan Toner, Ryan Farren, James Crawford; James McGurk, Shea Downey, Dara McPeake; Damian Chivers, Kevin O'Neill; Shane McGill, Anthony McGurk, Ryan Mulholland (0-1); Niall Toner (0-3, 2f), Declan Hughes (1-1), Liam Murphy (0-2)
SUBS: Fintan Bradley, Enda Downey, Oran Downey, Ciaran Hendry

Glen goals either side of half-time enough to sink Newbridge

The sides were level at the break

