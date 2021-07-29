Search our Archive

30/07/2021

1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Ballinascreen hurlers' eye for goal makes the difference against Coleraine

Michael Kennedy and John McCloskey each take their goal tallies to four for the season

Ballinascreen hurlers' eye for goal makes the difference against Coleraine

John McCloskey notched his fourth goal of the season. (Pic: Brendan McTaggart)

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Email:

sport@derrypost.com

Goals from Michael Kennedy and John McCloskey made the difference as Ballinascreen overcame Coleraine for an away win that keeps the pressure on leaders Lavey.

The Erin's Own men were winners over 'Screen a week earlier to maintain their unbeaten run and had a bye on Wednesday night.

SPERRIN GALVANISERS SENIOR HURLING LEAGUE

Ballinascreen 3-15
Coleraine 0-15

Ballinascreen, with the wind at their backs, were very wasteful with a host of wides against a Coleraine team that relied on ace scorer Sean McGoldrick and Dara Mooney to keep the scoreboard ticking over.

The sides were level (0-5 each) after 18 minutes. The home side then had a spell of dominance adding five unanswered points, Sean Leo McGoldrick and Dara Mooney with two each while Kosta Papachristopoulos added the fifth by the 28th minute.

Ballinascreen finished the half strongly and Michael Kennedy grabbed his first goal before half-time to leave matters level at the break, 1-8 to 0-11.

The second half began with a deluge of rain and a second Ballinascreen goal. After a save by the home 'keeper, John McCloskey was on hand from the rebound to notch a goal and put 'Screen 2-11 to 0-11 ahead

Sean Leo McGoldrick and Papachristopoulos tagged on further scores, but Kennedy scored his second goal to finish the game off a tight game in which Ballinascreen's eye for goal was the difference.

Coleraine lost goalkeeper Leo Passmore to injury and the Derry U20 management will hope he makes a recovery for their upcoming All-Ireland final against Meath. 

BALLINASCREEN: Marty Mulgrew; Malachy Toner, Daire Kelly, Ronan McKenna; Caoilte McAlinden, Oran Cleary, Hugh Pat Kelly; John McCloskey (1-0), Eamonn Conway (0-1); Reece McSorley (0-5, 4f), Aaron Kelly (0-2), Noel Rafferty (0-3); Ciaran McBride (0-1), Michael Kennedy (2-0), Shane Grant (0-2)
SUB: Cormac Gough (0-1)

COLERAINE: Leo Passmore; Paul Roantree, Ciaran Lagan, Conor Boyle; Sanny McGarry, Lorcan McMullen, Ciaran McGoldrick; Kosta Papachristopoulos (0-2), Niall Holly; Ciaran Lenehan, Sean Leo McGoldrick (0-8, 1f), Kieran Lagan; Franz Hoeritzauer, Dara Mooney (0-5), Finn McEwan
SUB: Aidan Boyle

Derry hurlers through to Croke Park final following impressive victory over Sligo

Cormac O'Doherty leads his team to big win at Owenbeg

Swatragh hurlers' late surge helps them to third successive league win

Sean Martin Quinn's goal helped them on their way

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie